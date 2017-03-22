Large playing cards found in Granville mailboxes

Residents in Granville were definitely concerned when they found large playing cards in their mailboxes.

A post that originated on social media drew the attention of many that didn't know what to make of the unmarked mail.

Members of the Granville Community Facebook page commented on the post right away. Some residents said they've received playing cards in their mail at different times.

"I think it's odd I don't know if someone's just trying to creep people out or what not but it's something that I've never seen before or heard of a start this morning i thought i was a little odd," said Granville resident John Mountain.



Not everyone in town was worried about the strange phenomenon.



"I don't know if the deal is maybe it's good luck and maybe someone is trying to spread love throughout the community I have no idea but it sounds cool," said resident Ian Bell.



It turns out the mysterious extra large playing cards popping up sporadically in mailboxes over town, was just pure human error.



"In this instance the particular letter carrier was using playing cards as placeholders to remind him/her that at this address has a package," said Maureen Marion.



Many letter carriers use index cards or sticky notes to remind them that an address has a package. This particular carrier used playing cards as a quirky reminder.

"We want to make that very clear this is not a prank. This was not an intention to somehow cause any concern for anyone it was just someone's personal choice of how to annotate whether or not they need to do any additional work for this particular customer," Marion continued.



The post office is working on something more streamline for this office so letter carriers know when there is an additional package to deliver. They say no one will see a playing card in the mail.

