Man faces DUI charges after crashing into Pittsfield Police cruiser

A man was arrested last night following a car accident that involved a Pittsfield officer’s cruiser.

At around 8:30 p.m. on March 21, Pittsfield Police Detective Lieutenant Michael Maddalena collided with a vehicle at the intersection of West Street and Valentine Road.

The officer was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, and was soon released.

The operator of the other vehicle, Nicholas Ricciarini, 36, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, but didn’t suffer injury.

He was placed under arrest and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, 2nd offense.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police ask that if you witnessed the accident to please call Lieutenant Michael Grady at 448-9700 ext. 313.

