Pittsfield police investigate early morning shooting on Second Street

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Pittsfield Police responded to a residence on Second Street at around 12 this morning for reports of shots being fired.

It was reported that one person was shot, and upon arriving, units determined that an adult male received a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was promptly treated and transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing with the Pittsfield Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators, and they say that there is no indication that the general public is at risk.

Anyone with any info in the incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.

