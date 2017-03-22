Chicopee police in search of armed suspect on Chicopee St.

Chicopee police are in search of a suspect that robbed Dejda Market on 720 Chicopee St. around 8:10 p.m. tonight.

Detectives are still on scene and describe the suspect as a male, wearing a black hoodie with grey sleeves, blue jeans, and a half, winter type mask covering his face.

The subject was determined to be armed with a handgun and fled towards lower Chicopee St. towards the Holyoke Bridge.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chicopee Police Dept. at (413) 592-6341.

