The public speaks opinion on rattlesnakes in Quabbin Reservoir

A plan to bring timber rattlesnakes to an island in the Quabbin has been met with some opposition, but tonight, for the first time, people who live around the reservoir were able to speak out.

The rattlesnake is considered one of the most endangered species in the state.

Tonight’s meeting was the third of four planned meetings on the topic, and for the first time there was public comment.

Dwindling numbers in the timber rattlesnake population in Massachusetts has the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries concerned.

Right now there’s as few as 200 statewide.

That’s why the group wants to create a controlled colony. One of the potential sites could be an island on the Quabbin Reservoir, however not everyone is on board.

“Even though they say they’re hasn’t been an attack, they’re going to attack if a kid’s walking and grabs them. Happens all the time in Florida,” said Suzie Fountain.

Aside from the Quabbin, there’s been a few other suggestions, including putting them on Mount Tom and the Berkshires.

A lot of the concern brought up tonight was surrounding the idea of safety.

The last known human fatality from a timber rattlesnake bite in Massachusetts was more than 200 years

“They are dangerous. If you step on them, try to pick one up-- but to walk around where they are? Not a big deal,” said Alan Richmond.

The rattlesnake review group will make a recommendation as to where to place them and why, but ultimately it will be up to the fisheries and wildlife board.

There will be one more meeting, but details surrounding that has not yet been finalized.

