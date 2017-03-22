Mass. State Trooper dies off duty from medical emergency

Mass. State Police have recently reported the death of a State Trooper who suffered a medical emergency while off duty this afternoon.

It’s reported he was doing physical training before he was transported to Framingham Union Hospital where the 31-year-old trooper was pronounced dead.

The name of the trooper has not yet been released, but it’s cited that he became Mass. State Trooper on October 2011, a member of the 80th Recruit Training Troop, and assigned to the Framingham Barracks as a member of the Division of Field Services.

He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

State Police extended their gratitude to all those that assisted in the trooper’s emergency response.

Details of the trooper’s funeral services will be announced within the coming days.

