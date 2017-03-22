Peter Pan driver honored at Star Awards for driving over 4 million miles

It's a milestone nearly 50 years in the making for a Peter Pan bus driver from Enfield CT.

Edward Hope was honored tonight at the Springfield Sheraton for driving 4 million miles throughout his lifetime.

Ed said he really enjoyed his job and has traveled to some really interesting places.

He was also inducted into the National Safety Council Hall of Fame as the first ever four-million-mile driver.

The Star Awards recognized not only Ed, but other drivers who have made a difference at Peter Pan.

"Very few people have gone that far. I didn't realize what 49 years went by. I was at Trailways for 18 years and Peter Pan for 31 years," said Ed Hope.

Ed said that he plans to move down south in retirement and enjoy time with his family.

