Clouds, showers and some winter weather returning

Temperatures managed to return to the 30s this afternoon-still a good 10 degrees below normal. Winds have lightened up quite a bit, so temperatures continue to quickly fall through the 20s. High clouds will be rolling in after midnight, so we will hit our low in the upper teens before dawn, then temps will slowly climb.

A warm front will bring in some wet weather late tomorrow morning, which may begin as snow for some or a rain/snow mix. This will turn to rain showers through the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 40s. We remain cloudy and breezy throughout the day.

With a front stalled to our north, Friday night and Saturday morning are looking mainly dry, but mostly cloudy. By the afternoon, this front will be sliding southward into western Mass with light rain. Before the rain arrives, we should make it into the lower and mid 50s, then we turn colder for Saturday night. Some mixing of rain, snow and ice may occur, especially in the hills. This front will stay to our south Sunday, keeping steady rain at bay, but we stay cool and cloudy with occasional drizzle.

Our pesky front will once again move back through our area Sunday night-this time moving northward. A weakening upper level low will bring us a nice shot of rain for Monday, which may add up to a half inch or more in spots. A cold front will finally push through Tuesday night, keeping showers around and also allowing for milder temps. Skies will begin to clear out Wednesday and Thursday and with some sunshine, we return to the 50s.