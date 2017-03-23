Ludlow Police seeking shoplifting suspects - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ludlow Police seeking shoplifting suspects

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photos provided by Ludlow Police) (Photos provided by Ludlow Police)
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Ludlow are looking for the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, two suspects stole over $5,400 worth of over-the-counter medications and personal care items from CVS on Center Street.

"The suspects had entered the store separately and they used a shopping cart to load a large trash bag with the stolen merchandise.  They then exited the store separately," Valadas explained 

Investigators said that one suspect is described as a heavy set black male, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and a black baseball hat with a distinct white square image on the front of the hat.

The other suspect is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build, who was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, black leather jacket with zippers that ran diagonally on the front, and a black baseball hat with a white image on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ludlow Police at  (413) 583-8305.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.