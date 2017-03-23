Ludlow Police seeking shoplifting suspects

Police in Ludlow are looking for the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, two suspects stole over $5,400 worth of over-the-counter medications and personal care items from CVS on Center Street.
"The suspects had entered the store separately and they used a shopping cart to load a large trash bag with the stolen merchandise. They then exited the store separately," Valadas explained
Investigators said that one suspect is described as a heavy set black male, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and a black baseball hat with a distinct white square image on the front of the hat.
The other suspect is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build, who was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, black leather jacket with zippers that ran diagonally on the front, and a black baseball hat with a white image on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.
