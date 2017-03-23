Chicopee man arrested on breaking and entering, larceny charges

A Chicopee man is facing charges after his arrest late last night.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of 1063 James Street for a report of someone breaking in a vehicle.

Officers arrived, spoke with a witness, and began a search of the area. Chicopee K-9 Pako also began a track.

Wilk added that the suspect was located a short time later walking along James Street, allegedly carrying "several car related items."

Pako then reportedly police from the vehicle to the suspect.

Officers then arrested 20-year-old Lister Lacen of Chicopee on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime into a motor vehicle and larceny over $250.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Chicopee District Court.

Police are urging residents to make sure to close your windows and lock your doors when you leave your vehicle.

