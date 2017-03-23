Pat Kelsey backs out of UMass men's basketball coaching job

Pat Kelsey has backed out the next head coach of the UMass Minutemen basketball team.

The university had scheduled a 4 p.m. press conference at the John Francis Kennedy Champions Center with Kelsey and UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford.

However, just minutes before it was set to begin, word came down that the event was canceled for what our crew was told were "unforeseen circumstances."

Bamford later held a separate press conference at the Mullins Center to say that he was asked by Kelly to be relieved of his contract "for personal reasons" and the university granted that request.

Bamford added that the request from Kelsey came at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Kelsey had spent the last two days on the Amherst campus.

A tweet this morning from UMass football coach Mark Whipple showed Kelsey meeting with Whipple in his office:

UMass announced Tuesday that Kelsey would become the 22nd head coach of the men's basketball program after spending the last five seasons as head coach at Winthrop University in South Carolina.

Kelsey said in a statement released by UMass Athletics:

”For personal reasons, I have asked the University of Massachusetts to allow me to be released from the offer I accepted to be the head men’s basketball coach. To be clear, this decision is entirely personal and in no way an assessment of the commitment UMass made to me personally or to the resources available at UMass to have a nationally-recognized program. I apologize to Chancellor Subbaswamy, Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford, members of the basketball program and the UMass community who embraced my appointment this week and made me feel welcome since arriving on campus yesterday.”

Western Mass News has reached out to Pat Kelsey, but have not heard back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.