Local student studying in United Kingdom reacts to London attack

Many stories have yet to be told from those who were in Great Britain during the grisly terrorist strike in London Wednesday. Among those, a freshman from Westerrn New England University, Marissa Pappas, was studying at a nearby university just outside of London. She was on campus when heard the news.

“It’s shocking for everyone because, obviously, no one expected it. And I think that people here are feeling the same way,” said Pappas. Just a few short days ago, Pappas was visiting Westminster bridge, one of her favorite areas of the city.

“It was very weird to see how suddenly things have changed so quickly,” said Pappas.

New information released on Thursday makes the harsh reality begin to set in for many people. British officials have named the attacker who claimed three lives and injured dozens more. Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British Man, had previously been linked to violent extremism. An Isis-affiliated news agency says the group was behind the tirade.

Among those killed in the attack, an American man traveling with his wife. The couple was celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Keith Cochran succumbed to his injuries, while his wife Melissa suffered a broken leg, broken rib and a cut to her head.

Pappas, like many others, says that it will be difficult to look at the city the same way.

“It does feel very different. I’m sure that the next time I go to that bridge,” said Pappas.

