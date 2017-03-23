Many hit with wave of sickness as spring season begins

Doctors across western Massachusetts have seen a spike in the number of patients taking trips to theirs offices in recent weeks.

Some said that the change in weather could be to blame for those feeling sick, but doctors noted that that is simply not true.

“It doesn’t seem that the actual temperature or the change in temperature in the weather has a direct effect on the flu,” said Louise Cardellina of AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.

However, those that aren't dressed appropriately for the weather are putting themselves at risk.

“If they’re not dressed warm enough, they might get chilled and have decreased immunity from being fatigued from being exposed to the cold,” Cardellina added.

When the windows stay locked up for months during the winter, the allergens and germs could take a toll on your immune system.

“What you have there is you're more exposed to what’s in the house,” Cardellina noted.

Opening the window for some fresh air can make a difference.

The cold weather and the drier air can expose you to other illnesses.

“That would make you more susceptible to drying out in the nasal passages and possibly being exposed to virus or bacteria and getting infected that way,” said Cardellina.

An uptick in pink eye is also making the rounds. The condition is highly contagious and is best treated with antibiotics.

So if you are feeling ill, do not blame Mother Nature. Simply contact a medical professional to see the best way to beat your bug.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.