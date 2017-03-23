Southampton residents may lose town snow plowing

The town of Southampton has been illegally plowing several private roads for decades.

Now, a petition is going around with a fast approaching deadline.

More than 60 homes could lose town funding for their roads on snowy winter days.

“I don’t understand how you can move into a house and you pay property taxes to the town and yet not have the roads plowed," said Southampton resident Eric.



The town of Southampton has been using public funds to plow private roads for decades and it turns out that’s not legal.



“We contacted legal counsel and the only way to do it legally is to adopt chapter 40 sections c and d," said Town Selectman James Labrie.



That law would allow the town to continue plowing private roads, something Selectmen Labrie said has gone on for decades.



“I’ve been in town for 55 years so as far as I can remember, they’ve been plowed,” Labrie noted.



There are four private roads under question, they include Wallace Road, which has four homes, and Bissonette Circle, a development with 40 homes.



“Obviously it’s a nuisance I’m just surprised that you can have a situation where you have a town road where all of the houses and all of the residents are paying property taxes. For whatever reason it’s not the town’s responsibility to plow the road,” said Bissonette Circle resident Eric Sicard.



Many residents like Sicard are concerned, and that’s where Southampton’s town clerk comes in.



“We need 200 signatures of registered voters in town and we need the petitions back by Monday in order to get this on the ballot," said Town Clerk Janine Domina.



If those signatures aren’t collected by Monday, it could be more than a year until any of this gets solved because the vote can happen only in an annual town election.



The town clerk’s office hopes to collect enough signatures by Monday so the question can get on the ballot.

