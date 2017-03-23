Ribbon-cutting held for renovated Old Chapel at UMass Amherst

The Old Chapel on the UMass Amherst campus recently got a facelift.

The iconic building has now reopened today after being closed nearly 20 years.

The Old Chapel has stood on the UMass Amherst campus since 1885. It has been closed since 1999 and reopened today after a major renovation



"Bringing it back to life the way it has been brought back to life is a significant shot in the arm, I think, for the chancellor, certainly for the students on this campus and it's beautiful," said Victor Woolridge with the UMass Board of Trustees.



The top floor is open space and can be used for performances. The woodwork and stain glass windows make it a stunning space to listen to a lecture.



"If you've been upstairs in the chapel into the beautiful restoration of the great environment, the acoustics have been redone and I love the building," Woolridge added.

This two year, $21 million project brought new life to this iconic building.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy saw the building when he interviewed for the job five years ago. When he saw the iconic building in disarray, he knew it was something he wanted to fix.

"Getting support to get this renovation was really easy because I know once I started talking about it, everyone said that yes, they want that, so very quickly support fell behind for this renovation," Subbaswamy said.



The building is so iconic that it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"All I have to say is the outside mostly looks the same except for the little glass enclosure, but you walk inside and it's breathtaking," Subbaswamy added.

