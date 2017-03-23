Springfield police search for car breaker caught on surveillance camera

Springfield Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect that broke into a car on March 21.

On that Tuesday in the early morning, the suspect allegedly broke into a car parked down a driveway in the Atwater Terrace neighborhood, and was caught on surveillance camera stealing a backpack.

The footage was caught from the victim’s neighbor’s camera.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect seen in the footage is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.