Orange coffee shop owner invents recyclable K-cups

A local coffee shop is taking their product to the next level with all natural coffee beans from around the world, but with a heavy focus on protecting the environment we live in.

Dean Cycon is the proud owner and founder of Dean's Beans in Orange.

Dean's Beans has all the features you would expect out of a local coffee shop, except they have a focus on being a green company.

"We're the only company in the country that has 100% bio-degradable packaging, except for the re-cups which are recyclable," said Cycon.

Their mission is to serve high quality all natural products with a healthy environment in mind.

That's why Cycon has been committed to finding a recyclable version of the ever so popular K-Cup, but it was met with mixed reviews among corporate coffee companies.

"I opened up our refrigerator, I took out an egg carton, and I said look there's your k-cup right there it's made of pressed cardboard, why can't you do it? And the engineers said 'we can't do it'," Cycon continued.

After years of working with plastic companies, the re-cup was born.

"It's a little thicker [than a k-cup], it's made of recycled material, it can be used again. When your done with it, clean it out, pop it in the recycling bin," Cycon noted.

Cycon's product is no secret. He shared his not even two-year-old idea and other local shops have started to do the same, but he is hoping the corporate companies will soon follow.

Deans Beans makes about 100,000 of the re-cups a year, and continues to grow with hopes of protecting the environment even further.

Dean 41:28-38 "We want to make it even more recyclable. So we have gone to the tops being recyclable or completely bio degradable aluminum tops," Cycon continued.

Bio degradable products break down into natural materials when placed in soil, recyclable products can be broken down and used again but are generally not bio degradable.

Cycon will continue his work with nearly a dozen countries to bring in the most natural product he can, and said the fight for the environment wages on.

"It's a goal we've had for a long time, and we are committed to getting there," Cycon explained.

For those who want to give Dean Beans Re-Cups a try instead of those standard K- cups, and can't make it up to Orange, they do sell their coffee at various Whole Foods locations, or you can buy them online.

