Services prepared in Holyoke to honor fallen Korean war vet

The remains of a 19-year-old Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. who fought in the Korean War will return to his hometown in western Massachusetts.

Cpl. Hauterman Jr. of Holyoke had been missing in action since 1950. He fought in the Chinese Army at the Chosin reservoir in North Korea.

The Department of Defense said the remains were re-examined last June, and turned out to be Hauterman's.

Some local war veterans are very happy to hear the soldier will be laid to rest and to know the government funds programs that allow for all of this to happen.

Brian Willette of South Hadley said Jules Hauterman Jr.’s return home is heartwarming.

“This loss that this community suffered 67 years ago is important today,” said Willette.

There are still 7,000 United States soldiers missing from the Korean war alone.

“We will not rest until all recoverable remains have been returned to the United States,” Willette continued.

Other veterans like John Hurley is thankful that the government continues to bring lost soldiers home.

“I'm very thankful that our government has never given up on trying to find all our missing in action war heroes and to continue trying to identify them and bring them home means a tremendous amount for us veterans because it’s bringing family home," said Hurley.

A burial is planned for next week and Willette said the soldier coming home will be receiving a purple heart too.

