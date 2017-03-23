New FDA study links breast implants to higher risk of cancer

A recent FDA study has linked certain types of breast implants with a risk for cancer.

The study that was released on Wednesday said doctors offices have been fielding calls from patients wanting to know if they're at risk.

The FDA announced that certain breast implants are associated with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, that has been linked to at least nine deaths.

But one western Massachusetts surgeon is concerned that the report may be creating more panic than is necessary.



"It's not necessarily premature, because this has been studied for quite some time. but what it is, is maybe a little bit of exaggeration of what the real problem might be," said Dr. Glen Brooks.



Dr. Brooks, said his Longmeadow office has received calls from worried patients.



"This is not an emergency situation. This is something that's been studied for quite some time. It's very slow growing, they are almost always curable if you take out the scar plus the implant at the same time," Dr. Brooks noted.



He also said those incidents are extremely rare.



"We're still learning about what causes it and who is predisposed to this. The numbers are very small. Worldwide, it effects 1 in 30,000 patients so its a very small number of patients," Dr. Brooks noted.



The FDA says incidents of ALCL happen more often in textured implants than in people who receive smooth implants.

Doctors said textured implants have lower incidents of scarring and keep the implant in place.



"The down side is that texturing can retain some bacteria. Bacteria can cause scarring around the implant and may be associated with ALCL," Dr. Brooks continued.

The bottom line is that implants are safe, according to Dr. Brooks.



"These are patients who have breast cancer and its very rare to have problems associated with it," said Dr. Brooks.



Dr. Brooks notes that the incidents of ALCL are much higher, for example, in Australia and New Zealand. He said more studies need to be done, but in the meantime, the Lymphoma Research Foundation said ALCL accounts for about 1-percent of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.

