Holyoke man arrested on Chestnut St. after a "shots fired" call

A Holyoke man was arrested yesterday afternoon after police responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Chestnut Street.

At around 3:15 p.m. on March 22, investigators arrived to the area and observed two vehicles that contained gunshot damage.

The arrest of Israel Melendez, age 39, eventually ensued and he was charged with the following:

Trafficking Cocaine 18-36 Grams

Drug Violation within 100 Feet of a School / Park

Shell casing were recovered in the area and Holyoke Detectives are still investigating the incident.

