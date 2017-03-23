2 teens accused of robbing pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

Holyoke police arrested two teenagers Wednesday night after they allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

At 8:30 p.m. officers arrived to the area of Locust and Hampshire Streets for a reported armed robbery.

Lt. Albert told Western Mass News the driver for ‘Pizza D Action’ just made a delivery to a customer in the area when he was approached by two males at gunpoint.

He said one of the suspects was wearing a mask and they stole the victims wallet.

Officers located the 17-year-old suspects on Sargeant and Pine Streets and they were placed under arrest and charged with armed robbery.

The victims wallet and cash were returned and the suspects were actually carrying a realistic-looking BB gun, not a handgun.

Police are not releasing more information on the suspects because of their age.

