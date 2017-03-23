UMass Athletic Director speaks on Pat Kelsey backing out

This afternoon, Athletic Director Ryan Bamford made the announcement at a press conference that Pat Kelsey would be backing out of UMass Men’s Basketball head coach position.

Coach Pat Kelsey told UMass he had changed his mind about the job thirty minutes before he was set to be officially introduced.

"At 3:30 this afternoon, Pat Kelsey asked to be released from his employment agreement at UMass," said Bamford.

Just days after announcing they had hired a new men's basketball coach, Pat Kelsey changed his mind minutes before the official announcement.

"I received a call at about 3:25. My statement for my press conference remarks were done, we had lunch with coach, he had staff meetings this morning, we left him for two hours to prepare for the press conference, and at 3:25 he called so I had, no indication that this was on the horizon. As soon as he called I immediately met with him."

Kelsey said his decision was not based on the anything with the university, and it was a personal choice.

He was hired by the university after Derek Kellogg was fired.

Kelsey was coming to Amherst from Winthrop University, and while Bamford suspects he may be going back there, he could not say yes or no.

“This is a wonderful athletic department and an unbelievable community. We're going to go and find someone who wants to come here and bring us back to national prominence."

"This is a road bump for us, I'm disappointed, because I thought we had someone who was going to take us there."

Some fans who came to see Kelsey are confused and are hoping things work out for the university.

"We're all real curious about it. He was a good pick for UMass. We're a little disappointed," said Gordie Palley.

We have reached out to Winthrop, but have not heard back.

The university said they will now resume their search for a new head coach.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.