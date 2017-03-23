Central High School basketball champions honored

The city of Springfield paid tribute to its champions from Central High school tonight.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials recognized the Central boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the wresting team.

The Lady Golden Eagles are the State Division I basketball champs and State Sportsmanship Award winners.

For sophomore shooting guard Kiana Ortiz, playing for Central and winning the state championship is a dream come true.

"It was a rush. It was a big long season. We fought through everything. That game was tough with the calls and the crowd. It was a great feeling"

The Central wrestling team are also the state division I champs and Darby McLaughlin and Andrew Ingham were voted state coaches of the year.

And the Central boys' basketball team won the Western Mass Division I championship and State Sportsmanship Award.

