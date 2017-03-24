Early morning fire destroys Conway home

It was a scary scene for one homeowner in Conway Friday after a massive fire destroyed the back of his home.

It's 3 a.m. and you wake up to smoke and flames in your home. You reach to call 911, but the phones aren't working. The only other option is to contact the nearest neighbor, nearly a quarter mile away.

That was the case for one homeowner in Conway this morning after his home on Shelburne Falls Road went up in a blaze.



"Orange glow with sparks flying up, it was quite the big fire," said Sue Thurber.



Thurber was that nearest neighbor who awoke in a panic at the sound of early morning knocking.



"I just woke up to pounding on my door, beating on my door like I could hear the house shaking," Thurber added.



Conway Fire responded immediately and brought eight other neighboring towns for mutual aid. When they arrived, the back porch was already completely engulfed.

Fire crews utilized a pond in the yard as a water source to put it out as quickly as they could, but it was just too late.



"The outer shell is still in tact, but everything inside has been burned or has bad smoke damage," said Conway Fire Chief Robert Baker.



Even worse was the sound of live ammunition going off in the home. Neighbors said that the owner is an avid hunter.



"It sounded like 'pop pop'. You could hear it hitting the metal roof," Thurber explained.



Thankfully, the homeowner is okay, but the house is a total loss.

Charlene Finn happened to be driving by when she saw the fire and it brought back nightmares of the fire that burnt her Charlemont home to the ground. She said that it's difficult for people to understand just how this homeowner is feeling.



"I'll never be able to get back the things, picture of my children, pictures of my grandchildren, that you never can get back, that is gone," Finn added.

However, at the end of the day, the most important thing is that this man can walk away.



"I'm glad that we all got our lives, I'm glad that that man got his life. That's the most important thing," Finn said.

The state fire marshal's office has been here since daylight broke to investigate the home, but at this time, there is still no definitive cause to this fire.

