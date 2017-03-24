Dreary conditions continue through the weekend

We have a dreary, active weather pattern in place that will last the next several days, so keep the umbrella handy!

We keep cloudy skies and an occasional shower overnight, but most should remain dry through the early morning with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. A warm front to our north will be moving back south as a cold front Saturday, which will allow for another day of temps in the 40s. Scattered showers will be around during the day, then will move south of New England by the evening.

Temperatures remain cool going into Sunday and our overnight low may drop to around freezing. Any spotty showers could be rain or freezing rain, but not much wet weather is expected through Sunday morning due to a cold front stalled to our south.

Our pesky front will be moving back to the north Sunday and wet weather returns by the later afternoon and evening. Once again, temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s, so there is a threat for freezing rain mainly in the Berkshires and hill towns through Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories could be issued for this time frame.

An upper level low will bring a steadier rain that will last through much of Monday. Temperatures will again remain in the lower to mid 40s, keeping precip nearly all rain.

A cold front from the west will finally move through our area late Tuesday, bringing an end to showers and cloudy skies. We will see some clearing Wednesday along with milder temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. We stay dry Thursday with good sunshine and nice temps, then our next system will bring some wet weather chances by Friday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.