Agawam power plant operators sentenced to pay more than $7M

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The operators of a western Massachusetts power plant have been sentenced to pay more than $7 million after pleading guilty to tampering with emissions equipment and submitting bogus reports to regulators in violation of the Clean Air Act.

Federal prosecutors say Berkshire Power Company- the owner of Berkshire Power Plant -and its management company Power Plant Management Services were sentenced Wednesday in Springfield to pay a combined $3.25 million in criminal fines and $1 million to the American Lung Association.

They will also pay more than $3 million in civil fines to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Prosecutors say the companies altered an oxygen monitor on a Continuous Emissions Monitoring System to save money, delay repairs and avoid reporting that the Agawam plant was releasing pollutants above hourly legal limits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.