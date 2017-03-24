State Police ID off-duty trooper who suffered medical issue, died

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police have identified an off-duty trooper who died after suffering a medical emergency while exercising in Framingham.

Police say Matthew Daigle was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Spokesman Dave Procopio said at least 20 police cruisers escorted the trooper's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in Boston for an autopsy.

Police say the 31-year-old Daigle was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and joined the state police in 2011.

He was assigned to Framingham Barracks as a member of the Division of Field Services.

