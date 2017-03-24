11 people displaced following fire on Miller St. in Springfield

Several people are displaced after a fire Friday morning in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 91 Miller Street just after 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen pouring out of the two-story, single family home.

Two dogs were rescued from the fire.

Eleven people have been displaced.

Leger noted that it's believed that the fire began in a bedroom, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation

