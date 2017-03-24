11 people displaced following fire on Miller St. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

11 people displaced following fire on Miller St. in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Heather Moylan
Connect
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
Firefighters battle house fire on Miller St. (Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department) Firefighters battle house fire on Miller St. (Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WSHM) -

Several people are displaced after a fire Friday morning in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 91 Miller Street just after 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen pouring out of the two-story, single family home.

Two dogs were rescued from the fire.

Eleven people have been displaced.  

Leger noted that it's believed that the fire began in a bedroom, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.