11 people displaced following fire on Miller St. in Springfield

Several people are displaced after a fire Friday morning in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 91 Miller Street just after 7:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen pouring out of the two-story, single family home.
Two dogs were rescued from the fire.
Eleven people have been displaced.
Leger noted that it's believed that the fire began in a bedroom, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation
