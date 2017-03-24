Authorities capture moose on the loose in Ludlow

It was an unusual start to the morning for some people in Ludlow when a moose was on the loose.

When Peter Olmos got his girls up for school, he thought they were just being silly.

"My daughters told me this morning there was a moose out. When they told me, I said oh you guys are still half asleep," Olmos said.

Other neighbors thought they were in a weird dream.

"I woke up about 8:30 or so to a moose and maybe about 10 police officers," said Tyler Monette.

It wasn’t a dream. A young moose was on the loose in Ludlow Friday morning and he was just feet away from the Mass Pike - something environmental officials were worried about.

"It's mostly a public safety threat. As you can see, the Mass. Pike is within 300 yards, so the biggest fear for us is vehicular accidents. An animal like this is not going to be a threat to people as far as injuring them personally, but it will be a problem for vehicles hitting it," said Ralph Taylor, district manager of the Connecticut Valley wildlife district for for MassWildlife.

Wildlife officials were able to tranquilize the young moose and took him about 40 miles away to a place that is much more suited for the moose way of life.

Officers respond to juvenile moose roaming in Ludlow, moose successfully tranquilized and relocated to undisclosed rural location. pic.twitter.com/V3CNJfJokq — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 24, 2017

"We suspect that this fella is out on his own and walked into trouble and we will give him another chance someplace else. He should come out of this drug in two hours," Taylor noted.

This is the time of year where young moose separate from their mothers in order to make it on their own.

However, this guy got a little lost looking for food and water. In this case, after a quick tranquilizer-induced nap, he will wake up in an area with plenty of food and water.

For neighbors this morning, it was quite the exciting end to their week.

"No, it's deer, turkey, that’s about it, but a moose that is like hitting the lottery," Olmos added.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.