Amherst Police arrest home invasion suspect

A Belchertown man is under arrest in connection with a home invasion that occurred late last year.

Amherst Police Lt. William Menard said that 20-year-old Joseph Barcelos of Belchertown was arrested Thursday morning on an outstanding warrant.

"Barcelos was wanted in connection with an October 2016 home invasion which took place in Amherst," Menard added.

Barcelos is facing charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

The case remains under investigation.

