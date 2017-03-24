Hundreds pay respects to Longmeadow DPW worker killed by train

A Longmeadow DPW worker killed while serving his community was laid to rest on Friday.

Hundreds lined the streets to remember Warren Cowles. He was remembered as a faithful public servant who loved the community he served.



"Things like this tend to tear your heart out," said Bill Tuttle of Sterling.

A fellowship of public servants came together to say farewell to one of their own.



"I’m just astounded today," said Longmeadow DPW director Geoffrey McAlmond.



Cowles was killed by an oncoming Amtrak train while plowing the roads last week.



"I’ve heard from communities throughout New England, communicating their concerns, sorrows, and offering anything we need," McAlmond added.

Today, Cowles - fondly know as ‘Cowlesie’ - was laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westfield.



"It's really been a great outpouring of support," McAlmond explained.



A procession of public works trucks lined the streets in honor and solidarity with the Longmeadow community.

As the burial began, a sea of gleaming orange lights strobed in salute to their faithful brother.



"We’re absolutely shocked at the turnout here. We wanted to show our support to the town of Longmeadow and family," Tuttle explained.



Crews came from the coastline of Massachusetts, all the way across to the berkshires.



"There are hundred of people from across the state representing our communities, paying our respects to a man who lost his life after serving his community for 29 years, while serving his community," said John Westerling from the Hopkinton DPW.



Departments from Maine and Connecticut also came to pay tribute to the fallen public servant, taken too soon.

"I think a lot of times public works people are not thought of on the same vein as say police and fire and we really are first responders as well," McAlmond said.



It's a bond between those who bravely serve our community that runs deep.



"It’s a tough job, but we stick together," said Geoff Donahue of Sterling.



A memorial fund in Cowles' honor has been set up to help with funeral expenses. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

