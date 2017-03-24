Pat Kelsey to remain men's basketball coach at Winthrop

The man who was set to be the next men's basketball coach at UMass is staying at his previous school.

Winthrop University Athletics said in a statement that Pat Kelsey will remain head coach of their men's basketball team.

On Tuesday, Kelsey had been announced as the next head coach at UMass and was set to be introduced to the campus community on Thursday.

However, less than hour before that introductory press conference, UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said that Kelsey contacted him asking to be relieved of his contract and the university honored that request.

"UMass is an amazing program with a winning tradition and a bright future that any coach would be proud to be a part of, but after further reflection, I have decided to remain at Winthrop. I realized that at this point in my career Winthrop and Rock Hill is the best place for my family and me," Kelsey said in a statement released by Winthrop.

Bamford noted in a press conference late Thursday that UMass is now resuming the process to find a new men's basketball coach.

