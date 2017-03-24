Chicopee officer suspended following incident at Holyoke parade

A Chicopee police lieutenant has been suspended without pay for several working days following an incident at last weekend's Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Lt. John Pronovost was among 45 officers from the department that marched in Sunday's parade.

Department members that were participating in the parade - which was a volunteer, off-duty event - were in full uniform, but without their firearms.

"Towards the end of the parade, Lt. Pronovost became belligerent, and appeared to be inebriated," Wilk explained, adding that Chief William Jebb and others "attempted to defuse the situation by having him get into our police cruiser."

Pronovost reportedly refused and was asked to leave the department's formation in the parade, which he did.

Wilk noted that several officers tried to help Pronovost as he left the parade route and "Because of [Pronovost's] continued actions, he was placed into our police cruiser, and transported back to the Chicopee Police Department."

Pronovost was placed in protective custody due to his reported inability to care for himself and his condition once back at the police department.

Jebb's office conducted an investigation, which Wilk said that found that Pronovost violated several departmental rules and regulations.

"As a result, Chief Jebb suspended Lt. Pronovost for a period of Five (5) working days without pay, and transferred him from his position as Head of the Training Department, to uniform patrol supervisor on the Day Shift," Wilk explained.

That investigation also found that the situation was an isolated incident involving only Pronovost and members of Chicopee Police.

Holyoke Police were notified of the incident, as a courtesy, by Jebb.

