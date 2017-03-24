Chicopee police seek help to find missing man

Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 62-year-old man.

Officer Mike Wilk said Emilio Ocasio has been missing since March 22.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a green jacket with blue jeans in the area of Ednsons Court in Chicopee.

Police describe him as being 5’5’’ tall, weighs 140 pounds and is bald.

Wilk said Ocasio’s family is concerned about him.

Anyone that may have seen him or knows his whereabouts are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1730.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.