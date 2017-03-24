Federal regulators to let phone companies battle robocalls

If there's one thing Americans can still agree on, it's that robocalls are a nuisance.

An estimated 2.4 billion robocalls are made to Americans every month.

Now, the Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on those annoying, and potentially costly calls.



A woman from Palmer received a call from what she thought was Palmer police but turned out to be a scammer.

"I ignore it, it's pointless. It seems like everything is a fraud in this world so there's no point," said Jose Sanchez.



The FCC's meeting on Friday will focus on how phone companies should target and block robocalls from ever reaching your phone.



T-Mobile introduced a new service Friday that would identify and block robocalls to its customers.



If you have T-Mobile, your phone would read 'scam likely' and you can block all calls that are identified as a scam.

Many western Mass. residents are thankful for the FCC's proposed rule.



"The should because it's not good to try and take people's money when it's a scam like that," said Springfield resident Benny Rivera.



The number of people who've lost money from scams like these has increased by more than 53 percent nationwide since 2014, according to a survey by Harris Poll.



There are some third-party apps you can use like 'nomorobo' and 'mr. number.'

T-Mobile's scam ID service will be available in April.

