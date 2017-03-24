Contractor accused of skipping out on customers arraigned in court

A local contractor accused of taking more than $12,000 from a Springfield veteran and his wife for home improvement work.

On Friday, Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement was arraigned on criminal charges in Springfield District Court.

In the fall of 2016, the Kagan's said they gave Lyons $12,400 to re-side their Sixteen Acres home.



The deal also included construction of a garage to their home of 30 years.

The Kagan's said the check was cashed, part of the siding was ripped off, excavation work started but then, they claim Lyons vanished.

It turns out the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation revoked Lyons’ home improvement registration back in 2009 for a similar issue.

In November of 2016, Springfield police got involved and brought the case to court.

Lyons was released on personal surety despite a request by the commonwealth for a $15,000 cash bail.

"Today was simply the arraignment. We plead not guilty, we look forward to a full explanation in court," said Lyon's Attorney, Jeremy Powers.



Air Force veteran Richard Kagan was at the arraignment, but he said his wife couldn't bring herself to come.



"She really wanted to come but she couldn't do it because of the emotions. I don't blame her. I didn't want to be here myself but I wanted to see him [Lyons]," said Kagan.



Mr. Kagan read a letter his wife wrote during the arraignment.



"She wanted to personally thank him for making these last three months a living hell for myself and my husband. It takes time to save for major projects and the garage was finally in sight," said Kagan.

Western Mass News reached out to Troy Lyons but he would not comment.

A pre-trail conference is set for May 22.

