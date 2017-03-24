UMass on the hunt to find new coach following Kelsey's dropout

The sudden withdrawal of coach Pat Kelsey's employment agreement with UMass Amherst men's basketball was a shock to many here in western Mass.

His decision to leave UMass was made on Thursday before a press conference.

UMass did not release the details of Kelsey's contract after the UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced that there would be a $1,000,000 buyout.

"There is buyout language in there as the standard for coaching contracts. At this time the first two years of that memorandum of understanding were $1,000,000 buyout," said Bamford.

It is unclear at this time if Kelsey will be held to those damages. Kelsey announced in a press release on Friday that he will be staying at Winthrop.

"His contract at Winthrop is substantially less than the UMass contract I think it's in the order of $300,000. It puts him in the top 2% of income in the country," said Economics Professor Andrew Zimbalist.

UMass owes former coach Derek Kellog $1,000,000 for releasing him from his contract.

Professor Zimbalist isn't confident they will hold Kelsey to the $1,000,000 penalty.

"The argument that UMass was damaged [by what happened is] not a very compelling argument," Professor Zimbalist noted.

Now the search is on for a new head coach. A search that costed thousands of dollars the first time around.

"Having seen Kelsey's behavior over the last week it's probably a good thing that UMass didn't get him because who knows what he would've done on the basketball court," Professor Zimbalist continued.

Kelsey's last minute change of heart stunned many in the basketball community.

