Rep. Neal reacts to health care vote being pulled

Rep. Richard Neal is reacting after a bill that was going to repeal and replace President Obama's health care act was pulled from a vote.

The U.S. House of Representatives spent most of Friday debating the American Healthcare Act, which was aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as "Obamacare."

However, after hours of debate, the bill was pulled from the floor when leaders determined there weren't going to be enough votes to pass the measure.

Late Friday afternoon, Neal released a statement regarding the bill being pulled:

“Today the American people have spoken: the Republican health care bill is a complete disaster and total failure. The bill would have had devastating effects on millions of Americans, raising costs on low-income and middle-class families while giving enormous tax breaks to millionaires. It would have imposed an age tax on seniors and removed requirements that health plans must cover essential health benefits like prescription medications, hospitalization, and maternity care. From start to finish, Republicans drafted and negotiated this bill in secret with no input from Democrats or the American people. Today they learned the American people will not accept that, so Republicans had to pull the vote to avoid a defeat on the House Floor. I sincerely hope Republicans will now join Democrats to further expand affordable, quality health coverage to more Americans and build on the historic progress we made with the Affordable Care Act. We must focus on actually improving health care in this country, and I encourage my Republican colleagues to finally step up to the plate and work with us. The American people deserve it.”

