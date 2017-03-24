Gov. Baker relieved at failure of GOP health care bill

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expressing relief at the failure of the U.S. House to pass a GOP bill aimed at undoing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The Republican governor said Friday the bill doesn't reflect the needs of states and would have drastically affected the Commonwealth's ability to ensure essential care for thousands of people.

Baker said he remains focused on working with federal officials and other governors to protect Medicaid funding and maintain the flexibility the state needs to address health care issues.

Baker has said the bill would have cost Massachusetts at least $1.5 billion in annual federal payments within five years.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy called the bill's failure "a fierce reminder of the remarkable power we have to hold our government accountable."

