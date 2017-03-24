Two arrested on drug charges at Days Inn in Holyoke

Two people were arrested last night at Days Inn on Northampton Street in Holyoke following a suspicious behavior investigation.

Around 8:30 p.m., investigators responded to the scene and determined that Nicolas Flores, age 19 of Holyoke, was dealing drugs from a hotel room.

Aside from Flores, Kelsey Roach, age 24 of Ware, was also arrested at the scene.

300 bags of heroin and a large amount of US currency was also seized.

The two were charged with the following:

Flores:

Possession of Class A (Heroin) with Intent to Distribute

Roach:

Possession of Class A (Heroin)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws

Both were arraigned in Holyoke District Court today.

