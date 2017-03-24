New rules in place for popular 'bingo night' at Holyoke Senior Center

Bingo on Friday at the Holyoke Senior Center has been known to get a little out of hand.

Officials at the senior center said there have been some issues in the past, and now new rules have been put into place.

"A lot of people want chairs that have the arm on them and we don't have enough here to go around for anybody. A lot of people were going to the stacks of chairs that are so high and pulling off the chairs. The staff was worried for safety issues [and] that's not good," said Co-Organizer Prisicilla Garcia.



The chairs with arms are a hot commodity for players, but Friday afternoon bingo faced some other issues as well.

"People wanna have their regular seats, so people we're rushing in," Garcia noted.



The popular weekly event almost turned bi-weekly. With the help of a new planning committee, new rules and regulations were set in place to keep things under control.

"I'm glad they got the rules, I'm glad they got the committee, I'm glad we can go through the committee instead of the office, and maybe things will get better," said Shirley Elliott.



Bingo at the senior center will keep going every Friday, as long as the new committee can uphold their rules and regulations.

