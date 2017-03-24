Boots to business reboot offers free business advice to local veterans, active servicemen

Veterans, active servicemen and military spouses in western Mass. will get the chance to hear from professionals on how to start or maintain a business.

Boots to Business Reboot offers a one-on-one learning experience to give back to those who have served our country.

The event on Saturday is a two-step entrepreneurial program where participants will learn the fundamentals of business ownership.

Anyone who is interested in registering for the event can CLICK HERE

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. at the Chicopee Public Library located on 449 Front Street.

