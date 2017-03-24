Boots to business reboot offers free business advice to local ve - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Boots to business reboot offers free business advice to local veterans, active servicemen

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: boots2business.org Image Courtesy: boots2business.org
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Veterans, active servicemen and military spouses in western Mass. will get the chance to hear from professionals on how to start or maintain a business.

Boots to Business Reboot offers a one-on-one learning experience to give back to those who have served our country.

The event on Saturday is a two-step entrepreneurial program where participants will learn the fundamentals of business ownership.

Anyone who is interested in registering for the event can CLICK HERE

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. at the Chicopee Public Library located on 449 Front Street.  

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.