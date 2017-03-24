Local lawmakers react to healthcare bill withdrawal

Following the news of the healthcare bill's withdrawal, members of the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation are weighing in.

Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Richard Neal are all saying we need to join together to make affordable health care work.

Many local groups and lawmakers offered their thoughts tonight.

Congressman Richard Neal said that this bill would have changed Americans’ lives drastically, but now Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to figure out what's next.

“How can we work together to make this healthcare bill better?" said Senator Warren.

It's being called by some as a major setback for the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.

The republican healthcare bill was withdrawn by House Speaker Paul Ryan before a vote could even be taken.

Senator Warren said that she hopes Obamacare remains, but there can be improvements made down the line.

"There are some republicans who are waking up saying ‘wait a minute, we can't do this, we can't stop healthcare from 24 million Americans.’"

Senator Ed Markey is now hopeful for bipartisan support.

"The moderate republicans will start to work with us in order to improve Obamacare and help find constructive ways of lowering the annual cost increase, and that would be the ideal result."

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement following the news stating:

"The bill would have had devastating effects on millions of Americans, raising costs on low-income and middle-class families while giving enormous tax breaks to millionaires."

Neal said we must move forward and focus on improving healthcare in this country.

He is encouraging his republican colleagues to work together.

The Massachusetts Medical Society also reacted with a statement:

"This legislation would have deprived members of our community of the subsidies that make health insurance affordable. On behalf our patients and physician members, we thank our congressional delegation for their support."

Many republicans have said that they’re concerned that the way they voted on the GOP's healthcare plan today will affect their re-election changes in the 2018 midterm elections.

