Six people displaced following "suspcious" apartment building fire in Ware

Six people have been displaced following a "suspicious" apartment fire on Canal Street in Ware Friday evening.

Ware Police Sgt. Chris Desantis told Western Mass News the call came in at 8:58 p.m.

Both firefighters and officers responded to the scene.

When crews arrived they found a first floor apartment engulfed in flames.

"Building was a four unit apartment building. Fire was contained to 2 apartments," explained Ware Fire Chief, Tom Coulombe.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down.

Red Cross representative, Jeff Hall, confirmed with us that they are assisting two families, a total of six people. He said this was at 13 Canal Street.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to clear the scene by about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

While there's no word yet what caused the fire to start... "(The) fire is considered suspicious and under investigation," noted Chief Coulombe.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the Ware Fire Department with the investigation.

