Longmeadow K-9 tracks suspect following police chase into CT

Officers in Longmeadow had some help this morning from one of their K-9s in connection with the arrest of a man out of Connecticut who allegedly led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Brian Devalle, 18, from West Hartford, CT was taken into custody over the state line in Enfield, CT during the overnight hours.

Longmeadow Police reported the arrest on their Facebook page saying, "...At approximately 210am, K-9 Officer Amanda Van Buskirk observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed."

This was on Maple Road.

So she tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.

"(It) led to a motor vehicle pursuit and the ultimate discovery that the vehicle was stolen," explained police.

The police chase went across state lines into Enfield.

At one point, the driver, allegedly Devalle, decided to "bail out of the vehicle."

That's when Buskirk decided to deploy K-9 Kai.

"After a rigorous track through heavy brush and across four lanes of Route 91 traffic, Kai tracked to the exact location where Mass State Police and Enfield Police Department were detaining a suspect of whom matched the description of the operator," said police.

At that point Devalle was placed into handcuffs.

"He was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice in Enfield," explained Sgt. Eric Wisnouskas from the Longmeadow Police Department.

Devalle is facing numerous charges including Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for a Police Officer, Marked Lanes Violation, Failure to Stop for a Red Light, Speeding, and Unlicensed Operation.

"Nice work by K-9 Kai and K-9 Officer Van Buskirk. (We) would like to thank the Enfield Police Department and Mass State Police for their assistance," the Longmeadow Police Department added.

Devalle is expected to be arraigned in CT.

"He's down in Enfield right now, we apply for a warrant, then he appears in a CT courtroom, and then he can be extradited to Springfield District," noted Wisnouskas.

