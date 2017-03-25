Springfield man allegedly found with 100 bags of heroin in Holyoke

A Springfield man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly tried to hide "100 bags of heroin" this morning during a traffic stop in Holyoke.

Brandon Chambers, 30, from Carew St. in Springfield, is facing 4 charges including Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign, Possession of Class A (Heroin), Poss. w/Intent to Distribute Class A (Heroin), and Operating a MV with a Suspended License.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News they spotted the vehicle he was in at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Chambers allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Essex and Maple Streets so officers pulled his vehicle over.

"While speaking with the operator of that vehicle Officers noticed what appeared to be several packets of Heroin inside the vehicle," explained Albert.

That's when Chambers allegedly attempted to hide the Heroin packets, but it was too late as they had already been spotted.

So Chambers was arrested on the spot.

"(Officers) recovered 100 bags of Heroin, a small amount of Marijuana and several hundred dollars in cash," noted Albert.

Chambers is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday.

