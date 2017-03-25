Springfield man who allegedly stole $1,000 speakers, Pepsi from church arrested

A church in Springfield was broken into overnight, the thief allegedly stealing $1,000 speakers, Pepsi, and more. Now police say they have the thief in custody.

Carlos Principe, 20, from Andrew St. in Springfield has been identified as the suspect.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney reports they received a 911 call for a "B&E in progress" at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

This was for the 'Open House Evangelistic Outreach Ministry' located at 302 Sumner Avenue.

"A 49-year-old male witness who lived in the area of the (church)...watched a male stacking stolen items in an alleyway near 209 Sumner Avenue," explained Delaney.

The thief, allegedly Principe, had stolen speakers from the church. They were worth over $1,000 according to police. He also allegedly stole an AMP, cords and a 36 pack of Pepsi.

"The thief broke into the Church and was lugging the items back and forth to the alleyway," noted Delaney.

When officers arrived on scene, Principe allegedly tried to hide from them, but he was unsuccessful.

"The officers quickly spotted the break and the stolen loot. The witness was able to positively ID the thief and he was brought to police headquarters where he is now sitting in police lock-up," added Delaney.

Principe has been charged with B&E Building Nighttime for a Felony, Destruction of Property Over $250.00, and Larceny Over $250.00.

He's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

