Alleged car thief arrested overnight in Springfield

A Springfield man who is accused of stealing a car and assaulting police officers with a box cutter was arrested early Saturday morning. 

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said officers stopped a stolen white Chrysler traveling on Ft. Pleasant Avenue around 1 a.m.

The driver of the stolen Chrylser who was identified as Demetric Waddy, fled from police and ended up crashing the stolen vehicle into a tree on Leyfred and Dickinson Street.

 Waddy ran from the scene and officers chased him on foot to Orange Street.

A K-9 officer traced Waddy’s scent to the back of a building on 16 Orange Street. Sgt. Delaney said Waddy was sitting inside a Honda that he had just broken into.

 When officers approached the suspect he pulled out a box cutter and assaulted the officers with it, according to Delaney.

Luckily, those officers disarmed Waddy safely and no one was hurt.

38-year-old Demetric Waddy of Springfield was placed in handcuffs and faces the following charges:

  • Stolen M.V.
  • Refusing to Stop for Police
  • Driving to Endanger
  • Operating a M.V. With a Revoked License
  • Speeding
  •  B&E Motor Vehicle
  • Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (box cutter)
  •  Resisting Arrest
  •  Default Warrant for Possession of Cocaine

