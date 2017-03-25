Alleged car thief arrested overnight in Springfield

A Springfield man who is accused of stealing a car and assaulting police officers with a box cutter was arrested early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said officers stopped a stolen white Chrysler traveling on Ft. Pleasant Avenue around 1 a.m.

The driver of the stolen Chrylser who was identified as Demetric Waddy, fled from police and ended up crashing the stolen vehicle into a tree on Leyfred and Dickinson Street.

Waddy ran from the scene and officers chased him on foot to Orange Street.

A K-9 officer traced Waddy’s scent to the back of a building on 16 Orange Street. Sgt. Delaney said Waddy was sitting inside a Honda that he had just broken into.

When officers approached the suspect he pulled out a box cutter and assaulted the officers with it, according to Delaney.

Luckily, those officers disarmed Waddy safely and no one was hurt.

38-year-old Demetric Waddy of Springfield was placed in handcuffs and faces the following charges:

Stolen M.V.

Refusing to Stop for Police

Driving to Endanger

Operating a M.V. With a Revoked License

Speeding

B&E Motor Vehicle

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (box cutter)

Resisting Arrest

Default Warrant for Possession of Cocaine

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.