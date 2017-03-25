Alleged car thief arrested overnight in Springfield

A Springfield man who is accused of stealing a car and assaulting police officers with a box cutter was arrested early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said officers stopped a stolen white Chrysler traveling on Ft. Pleasant Avenue around 1 a.m.
The driver of the stolen Chrylser who was identified as Demetric Waddy, fled from police and ended up crashing the stolen vehicle into a tree on Leyfred and Dickinson Street.
Waddy ran from the scene and officers chased him on foot to Orange Street.
A K-9 officer traced Waddy’s scent to the back of a building on 16 Orange Street. Sgt. Delaney said Waddy was sitting inside a Honda that he had just broken into.
When officers approached the suspect he pulled out a box cutter and assaulted the officers with it, according to Delaney.
Luckily, those officers disarmed Waddy safely and no one was hurt.
38-year-old Demetric Waddy of Springfield was placed in handcuffs and faces the following charges:
