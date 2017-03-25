Women's rights group hosts march to Springfield City Hall

Dozens of women's rights advocates marched to the Springfield City Hall Saturday afternoon to celebrate and empower women in western Mass.

The Springfield Women’s Organization, recently created by organizers Yolanda Cancel and Pam Howland, hosted the powerful event.

The theme of the march, ‘process to progress’ was meant to help draw awareness to women’s rights and all of the roles they play in society.

“We have people rising up and being strong and doing things they need to do for equal rights and that’s all we can ask for,” said Amelia Parker of Southwick.

Organizers said every woman who march is not only fighting for their own struggle, but for a group as a whole.

