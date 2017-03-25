Local pastor sends forgiving message following overnight break-in

A community is reeling after a thief broke into a Springfield church overnight.

The pastor of the Open House Evangelical Outreach Ministry is speaking out with a message of forgiveness.

Pastor Everton Francis was told by an officer this morning that his church had been robbed.

It all happened on Sumner Avenue in the early morning hours.

"I was kind of taken aback. We came in to see what was missing, I was shocked," said Pastor Francis.

The police were able to quickly track the suspect down thanks to a neighbor.

A suspect forced his way into the Open House Evangelical Outreach Ministry by shattering a window.

He allegedly nabbed $1,000 speakers, along with an amplifier, some cords, and Pepsi.



"Forest park as a whole is getting a little bit on the rough side. I think officers are doing a pretty good job in maintaining order," Pastor Francis stated.

A neighbor saw the robbery taking place just before 2 o’clock in the morning.

The witness said he saw a man lugging the stolen loot into an alleyway.

When officers arrived at the scene they said 20-year-old Carlos Principe tried to hide, but he was unsuccessful.

"I was pleasantly surprised but you serve a living God. I guess he’ll protect you when you need protection," Pastor Francis noted.

Principe was placed under arrest and remains behind bars.

"I’m just thanking God for all that has happened," Pastor Francis continued.

Principe is now facing several charges including larceny, and will stand before a judge on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.